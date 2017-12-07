More jobs, but likely no more pay for Alberta workers in 2018

Albertans struggling to find work may be in luck in 2018.

A recent survey by recruiting agency Hays Canada found that many employers across the country and in Alberta plan to fill more jobs next year.

That’s the good news. The not-so-good news is that workers may not find themselves with fatter paycheques.

“There is a trend that looks like employers are going to gradually start to increase base salaries next year,” said Jim Fearon, Hays Canada’s vice-president for Western and Central Canada.

Fearon added the increases will be more inflationary hikes, and are not likely to rise above three percent.

“A lot of employees took pay cuts over the last two or three years, so the increases that they may be potentially looking at may not even be getting them back to where they were through the boom times.”

The 2018 Hays Canada Salary Guide also found many employers aren’t looking to commit to permanent workers, choosing instead to hire temporary or contract workers.