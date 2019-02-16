Jim Pattison, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg honoured in Vancouver Walk of Fame event

What do one of Canada’s richest men and a pair of pot-smoking comedians have in common?

All three were honoured with a special Canadian Walk of Fame ceremony in Vancouver on Friday.

The honour was bestowed on billionaire Jim Pattison and comedic duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at a “Hometown Stars” event at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

All three were formally inducted to the Walk of Fame at a ceremony in Toronto back in December, but Friday’s event was meant to allow them to receive the honour in front of a hometown crowd.

Pattison started as a car salesman before he built a multi-billion dollar business empire that ranges from auto sales to grocery stores and advertising.

He’s also a renowned philanthropist — he most recently donated $75 million for the new St. Paul’s Hospital.

“To be raised in a free enterprise democratic society like Canada is very fortunate, and I thank many people that are here today for their help to me, because nobody does it by themselves,” Pattison said after receiving his plaque.

Rogen and Goldberg, the minds behind comedies including Superbad and Pineapple Express, met in high school in Vancouver in the 1990s.

Since hitting the big time, Rogen has been effusive about his love of Vancouver, even lending his voice to the SkyTrain in a Twitter joke-turned-series of PSAs.

The pair were met with a surprise visit by one of their high school teachers from Point Grey Secondary — the institution whose name they borrowed for their Hollywood production company.

“We’re remarkably honoured to be receiving this, it’s just incredible. And we received the Walk of Fame plaque, or walk-piece, in Toronto, and it meant far, far less to us,” Goldberg quipped.

“We’re actually going to thank some very specific locations within the City of Vancouver that were good to us throughout our lives,” Rogen added.

“We would … like to thank the 7-11 that was across the street from Point Grey [Secondary], in Kerrisdale, where we would have the best Slurpees and fountain drinks in all of Vancouver.”

The pair thanked a variety of other Vancouver institutions including the (now defunct) A&B Sound, the Naam vegetarian restaurant, Wreck Beach and “the jukebox at the Cambie Youth Hostel where we would procure cannabis at times when it was hard to procure.”

Premier John Horgan was on hand for the ceremony, along with Canadian comedian Howie Mandel and “man in motion” Rick Hansen.