Ask the Expert: Best Calgary dates for under $100

Many Calgarians are living on a tight budget thanks to the current economic slump, making it tough to spend money on non-essentials.

If you trying to keep costs down on your next date night, there are still plenty of places in Calgary you can visit.

Avenue magazine editor-in-chief Käthe Lemon joined Global Calgary on Monday as part of our Ask the Expert series with tips on how to have a date night in Calgary for under $100.

Forget Saturday and Sunday, try a weekday date night instead

The best way to experience an inexpensive date night is to try heading out on a weekday instead of a weekend, Lemon said.

The Cineplex movie theatre in the community of Seton offers a date night on Wednesdays. For $69, you get two VIP movie tickets, one shareable appetizer, two main entrées and one shareable dessert.

Lemon said Greta Bar and Revival Brewcade both offer date night specials as well.

Skip a dinner date and try a lunch date

A lunch date is a great way to connect with someone without breaking the bank, Lemon said. Most eateries offer lunches that are less expensive than their dinner options.

Lots of other spots have lunch deals or express lunch specials, she added.

Plan ahead for cheaper options

Lemon said there are lots of activities and attractions around Calgary that have a cheap night once a month or once a season.

For example, admission to the Glenbow Museum is free on the first Thursday of every month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The National Music Centre has a $10 date night once a month. The next one is March 12.

The Selkirk Grille also offers a game night once a month. Admission is free (but reservations are required) and there’s a special menu of snacks and appetizers.

Sign up for newsletters

If you have a specific bar or restaurant you want to visit, Lemon suggests signing up for their newsletter in case they offer special discounts to subscribers.

Take advantage of happy hour specials

Don’t forget to try out a happy hour for special food and drink discounts.

For example, Rodney’s Oyster House has a happy hour offer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During it, half a dozen oysters and a drink is $15.

Don’t forget what’s really important

The most important thing about a date is not where it is, but who it’s with, Lemon said.

Trying new activities and checking out new spots is fun, but not always necessary to have a good time.

For more details on Calgary date night ideas vist AvenueCalgary.com.