Ask the Expert: How to save money on your wedding
One of the most common causes for concern while planning a wedding is the amount of money it will cost you to tie the knot.
Azuridge Estate Hotel butler Jimmy-Lee Vennard joined Global News Morning Calgary on Monday to provide three tips to couples who are trying to cut down on their wedding expenses.
Have a fall wedding
“Wedding debt can be quite crippling for young couples,” Vennard said.
As such, he suggested avoiding pricey venue fees by planning your nuptials during an off-peak time — like in the fall.
“A lot of venues will do off-seasonal pricing, which is quite handy,” he said, adding that hosting a fall wedding can save you “upwards of 25 per cent.”
Have a brunch wedding
“I absolutely love the idea,” Vennard said.
“You can have your morning ceremony first thing, at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., and then you can carry on into a brunch, have an afternoon cocktail party… the guests could depart by 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. and then you and your spouse have a nice evening to yourself.”
Vennard also said brunch weddings help curb bar costs and any expenses incurred from hosting a dance.
Scale down
It might be tough to do, but one final tip from Vennard is to just invite immediate family to your wedding — or consider not inviting plus-ones and not allowing kids.
He said you will spend money for each guest invited and “that cost adds up.”
