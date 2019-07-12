Longtime Calgary marriage commissioner Nomi Whalen dies

The family of well-known Calgarian Nomi Whalen announced on Friday that the 87-year-old had passed away.

Born and raised in Vancouver, Whalen came to Calgary in 1957. She served as a Calgary councillor, was a founding member of the Alberta Human Rights Commission and conducted over 6,000 wedding ceremonies during her time as a marriage commissioner.

Whalen died on Thursday, surrounded by her family.

In an email statement, family spokesperson Tony Whalen said a private graveside memorial will be held in Canmore, Alta., for immediate family and close friends. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, longtime Calgary broadcaster Ed Whalen, who passed in 2001.

A public celebration of life will follow at a later date.

Nomi is survived by a brother, five children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Nomi’s name to the Alberta Adolescent Recovery Centre (AARC).