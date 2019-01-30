The most romantic restaurants in Calgary 2019

If you’re looking to treat your sweetheart to a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner it seems you should make a reservation in Calgary.

The southern Alberta city is number one on a list of Canada’s most romantic dining destinations, according to OpenTable.

The online restaurant reservation site said the list, released on Wednesday, was compiled using three variables: the percentage of restaurants rated as “romantic” according to diner reviews; the percentage of tables seated for two; and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2018.

BELOW: Canada’s top romantic dining destinations, according to OpenTable

Calgary Edmonton Halifax Banff Montreal Niagara Falls/Niagara-on-the-Lake Ottawa Toronto Saskatoon Victoria

On Wednesday, OpenTable also released its annual list of the 100 most romantic eateries in Canada, eight of which are located in Calgary.

“Romantic dining opportunities abound across the nation with restaurants in communities big and small excelling at offering enchanting meals,” said OpenTable chief dining officer Caroline Potter.

The list features restaurants from 50 cities across nine provinces; Ontario tops the list with 39 establishments, followed by Alberta with 21, BC with 14 and Quebec with 13.

BELOW: The most romantic restaurants in Calgary, according to OpenTable

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant

La Brezza Ristorante

The Lake House

Oceana Seafood Steakhouse & Bar

Q Haute Cuisine (formerly La Caille)

Rouge

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Villa Firenze

There are 29 restaurants that are new to the list, including Banff’s Sky Bistro.

CLICK HERE to view the complete list of Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2019.