16 Calgary restaurants, 4 from Edmonton make OpenTable’s Top 100 in Canada

Cibo Bistro and Tzin Wine and Tapas in Edmonton, along with The Nash and Ten Foot Henry in Calgary, were among the top 100 restaurants in Canada, according to OpenTable diners.

The list and rankings were created using more than 500,000 diner reviews of over 2,500 restaurants across the country between Nov. 1, 2017 and Oct. 31, 2018.

READ MORE: Canada’s 100 best restaurants for a night out according to OpenTable

OpenTable said top restaurants typically offer consistently delicious food, impeccable service and give attention to every detail of the dining experience.

Ontario has the most restaurants in 2018’s top 100 list with 57. Alberta is second with 21 top picks and B.C. is third with 13.

READ MORE: Best restaurants in Canada, according to Yelp reviews

“OpenTable has the most comprehensive network of dining offerings and we are excited to see Canada’s array of cuisines reflected in this year’s list,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s chief dining officer.

“The honorees include restaurants serving a range of fares, including those with locally sourced menus and vegetarian options, as well as eateries associated with revered wineries. We are thrilled to recognize those that have excelled at consistently providing world-class food and drink and exceptional hospitality that showcase the country’s multiculturalism and natural diversity.”

Watch – Oct. 26, 2018: Here are Canada’s 10 best new restaurants according to Air Canada’s EnRoute magazine.

Calgary’s top restaurants:

ANJU

Bridgette Bar

Escoba Bistro and Wine Bar

Hy’s Steakhouse

Klein/Harris

La Chaumiere

The Nash

Pigeonhole

Posto Pizzeria and Bar

Q Haute Cuisine (formerly La Caille)

Royale

Sukiyaki House

Ten Foot Henry

Vero Bistro Moderne

WORKSHOP kitchen + culture

Watch below – Nov. 18, 2018: Sabor chefs Lino and Christian share some of the inspiration behind their creative and unique menus.

Edmonton’s top restaurants:

Cibo Bistro

Sabor Restaurant

Tzin Wine and Tapas

VIVO Ristorante

Watch below – Dec. 2016: In the Global Edmonton kitchen Sunday morning is Carla Roppo-Owczarek from Canova Pasticceria and Chef Rosario from Cibo Bistro.

Other top restaurants in alphabetical order:

Akira Back – Toronto, ON

Ancora Waterfront Dining + Patio – Vancouver, BC

Ascari Enoteca – Toronto, ON

Atelier – Ottawa, ON

Bar Isabel – Toronto, ON

Bar Sybanne – Toronto, ON

Baro – Toronto, ON

Berkeley North – Hamilton, ON

Bishop’s – Vancouver, BC

Blue Water Café – Vancouver, BC

BOSK at Shangri-La Hotel – Toronto, ON

Buca Yorkville – Toronto, ON

Byblos – Toronto, ON

Canis Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Carisma – Toronto, ON

Chabrol Café – Toronto, ON

Chez Sophie – Montréal, QC

Chiado – Toronto, ON

Cinara – Vancouver, BC

Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill – Vancouver, BC

DaiLo – Toronto, ON

Damas – Montréal, QC

Don Alfonso – Toronto, ON

Eden – Rimrock Resort Hotel – Banff, AB

Estia – Toronto, ON

EVOO – Toronto, ON

Fishbone Bistro – Stouffville, ON

Five Sails Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

George Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Giulietta – Toronto, ON

Grey Gardens – Toronto, ON

Hawksworth Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Hearth Restaurant – Saskatoon, SK

Ile Flottante (former Les Deux Singes) – Montréal, QC

Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse – Toronto, ON

John & Sons Oyster House – Downtown – Toronto, ON

Joso’s – Toronto, ON

Jules Bistro – Queen West – Toronto, ON

Ki Modern Japanese + Bar – Toronto, ON

King Street Trio – Waterloo, ON

KOKO! Share Bar – Toronto, ON

La Banane – Toronto, ON

Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa – Cambridge, ON

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon – Montréal, QC

LaurieRaphael – Quebec – Québec QC

Le Baccara – Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, QC

Le Notre Bistro – Toronto, ON

L’Unità Enoteca – Toronto, ON

Mamakas Taverna –Toronto, ON

Masaki – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Michael’s on Simcoe – Toronto, ON

Miku Restaurant – Multiple locations*

Mira – Toronto, ON

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Toronto, ON

Oddfish Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

ONE Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Opus Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Osgoode Hall Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Osteria Savio Volpe – Vancouver, BC

Raymonds Restaurant – St. John’s, NF

The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette – Jordan Station, ON

Rickshaw Bar – Toronto, ON

Ristorante Beatrice – Montréal, QC

Salt Wine Bar – Toronto, ON

Scaramouche Restaurant & Pasta Bar – Toronto, ON

Shoushin – Toronto, ON

Sofia – Toronto, ON

Sorrel Rosedale – Toronto, ON

Tanto – Toronto, ON

Tavola – Vancouver, BC

Tennessee Tavern – Toronto, ON

Terra Restaurant – Thornhill, ON

Trattoria Giancarlo – Toronto, ON

Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

The Walrus Pub & Beer Hall –Toronto, ON

West Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Yasu – Sushi Bar – Toronto, ON

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine (fka Zest Restaurant) – Vancouver, BC

The Yellow Pear Kitchen – St. Catharines, ON

Zucca Trattoria –Toronto, ON

OpenTable’s methodology:

All restaurants with a minimum overall score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant’s average rating in the overall category.