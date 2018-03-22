Canada’s 100 best restaurants for a night out according to OpenTable

Looking for a place to eat tonight? Tickle your taste buds at one of these eateries featured on OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out.
This time around, OpenTable is featuring a list of Canada’s best in a variety of foods among a list of thousands of participants. According to the online reservations website, the list was narrowed down from 2,500 restaurants to 100 based on over 550,000 restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners collected between Feb. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018.
READ MORE: Canada’s best new restaurants in 2017, according to EnRoute
“Our 100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out list shows that Canadians have diverse tastes,” Julieta Garcia, country manager for OpenTable in Canada. “Canadian, seafood, Italian, international and French were some of the most popular cuisines.”
This year’s list is comprised of restaurants from 19 cities across nine provinces. Ontario is the province with the most restaurants appearing on the list (42), with Toronto being the top city with 30 restaurants listed.
Quebec has the second-highest number of restaurants with 23 spots, 21 of which are located in Montreal. This is followed by Alberta with 16 restaurants and British Columbia with eight.
READ MORE: Reality check: Can you speed up a slow metabolism?
“This list has everything from buzzy hot spots to hidden gems,” Garcia says. “Whether Canadians are looking for the newest restaurant in town or the latest place to see and be seen, there is something to satisfy anyone looking for a big night out.”
Without further ado, here is the list by OpenTable, broken down by province and city.
St. John’s
Halifax
Saint John’s
Quebec City
Montreal
Ottawa
Wellington
Toronto
360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower
Amsterdam Brewhouse & Restaurant
Earls Kitchen + Bar – King Street
Mississauga
Oakville
Hamilton
Niagara Falls
Copacabana Brazilian Steak House
Windsor
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Windsor Riverside
Winnipeg
Saskatoon
Edmonton
Calgary
White Rock
Vancouver
Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
The Sportsbar LIVE! At Rogers Arena
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.