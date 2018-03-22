Canada’s 100 best restaurants for a night out according to OpenTable

Looking for a place to eat tonight? Tickle your taste buds at one of these eateries featured on OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out.

This time around, OpenTable is featuring a list of Canada’s best in a variety of foods among a list of thousands of participants. According to the online reservations website, the list was narrowed down from 2,500 restaurants to 100 based on over 550,000 restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners collected between Feb. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018.

“Our 100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out list shows that Canadians have diverse tastes,” Julieta Garcia, country manager for OpenTable in Canada. “Canadian, seafood, Italian, international and French were some of the most popular cuisines.”

This year’s list is comprised of restaurants from 19 cities across nine provinces. Ontario is the province with the most restaurants appearing on the list (42), with Toronto being the top city with 30 restaurants listed.

Quebec has the second-highest number of restaurants with 23 spots, 21 of which are located in Montreal. This is followed by Alberta with 16 restaurants and British Columbia with eight.

“This list has everything from buzzy hot spots to hidden gems,” Garcia says. “Whether Canadians are looking for the newest restaurant in town or the latest place to see and be seen, there is something to satisfy anyone looking for a big night out.”

Without further ado, here is the list by OpenTable, broken down by province and city.

Newfoundland

St. John’s

The Fifth Ticket

The Merchant Tavern

Nova Scotia

Halifax

The Five Fishermen

Studio East

The Stubborn Goat Gastropub

New Brunswick

Saint John’s

Italian By Night

Quebec

Quebec City

LaurieRaphael

Montreal

BEVO Bar + Pizzeria

Brasserie 701

Brasserie T!

Damas

Deville Dinerbar

Europea

Foxy

Hoogan & Beaufort

Kyo Bar Japonais

L’Aterlier de Joel Robuchon

Le Filet

Le Serpent

Lov de la Montagne

Lov McGill

Maggie Oakes

Mangiafoco

Modavie

Notkins

Portus 360

Restaurant Toque!

Wienstein & Gavino’s

Ontario

Ottawa

Bar Laurel

Fairouz

Fauna

Riviera

Wellington

Drake Devonshire Inn

Toronto

360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower

Amsterdam Brewhouse & Restaurant

Baro

Barsa Taberna

BlueBlood Steakhouse

Byblos

The Carbon Bar

Cibo Win Bar King St. West

DaiLo

Drake Hotel

Drake One Fifty

E11even

Earls Kitchen + Bar – King Street

El Caballito Tequila Bar

El Catrin

Fring’s

Grey Gardens

Kasa Moto

La Banane

La Carnita

Lee

Lisa Marie

Mamakas Taverna

ONE Restaurant

Patria

Piano Piano

Planta

R&D Restaurant

Real Sports Bar and Grill

STK

Mississauga

Tapeo

Union Social Eatery

Oakville

Harpers Landing

Hamilton

Berkeley North

Niagara Falls

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse

Copacabana Brazilian Steak House

Windsor

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Windsor Riverside

Take Five Bistro

Manitoba

Winnipeg

Carnaval Brazilian BBQ

The Merchant Kitchen

Pizzeria Gusto

Saskatchewan

Saskatoon

Ayden Kitchen & Bar

Sticks and Stones

Alberta

Edmonton

BIERA – Ritchie Market

Bundok

Sabor Restaurant

Woodwork

Calgary

ANEJO Restaurant

ANJU

Bridgette Bar

CLEAVER

Elbow Room

Foreign Concept

Model Milk

MODERN STEAK

The Nash

Pigeonhole

Rodney’s Oyster House

Ten Foot Henry

B.C.

White Rock

Washington Avenue Grill

Vancouver

Blue Water Café

Fayuca

Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House

Nightingale

Osteria Savio Volpe

The Sportsbar LIVE! At Rogers Arena

West Oak Restaurant

