Surey RCMP investigating 2nd alleged case of youth shot with pellet gun

Surrey RCMP is investigating a second incident this month involving a child allegedly being shot with a pellet gun.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy was reported to have received minor injuries in the incident, which is alleged to have taken place in an alley between 184 and 185 Streets and 67A and 68 Avenue.

The boy’s family confirmed the alleged victim is the same boy who was reportedly shot with a pellet gun at Hillcrest Park on Feb 3.

In that instance, police said that two youths allegedly fired their pellet guns at the boy, who sustained minor injuries to his face and neck.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Elanor Sturko said police have been canvassing the neighbourhood and school liaison officers have been speaking with students.

When asked whether they have received many tips on the case, Sturko said police are “making progress” in their investigation.

