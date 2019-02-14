Search warrant uncovers over $35,000 of suspected stolen property

Two Vernon residents have been charged after police say a search warrant uncovered suspected stolen items in a storage facility.

Brandon Wilson, 32, and Natasha Perry, 32, both of Vernon, have both been charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property. Police say the alleged offences took place in December in the Vernon and and Coldstream areas.

Police say a search warrant was obtained following several commercial and residential break and enters in late 2018.

Police say the search warrant was executed on Jan. 16, and that more than 100 suspected stolen items were found in the storage facility. Police say the estimated value of the goods – which range from tools to a boat motor to a horse saddle — is more than $35,000.

“Officers are working hard to reunite victims with their property at this time and any identified victims are being contacted by police to attend the local detachment,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “Future media releases will be distributed, if required, to identify owners of specific seized property.”

Police say Wilson is in custody, awaiting future court dates, while Perry has been released on conditions. Police add they expect additional charges to be forwarded to B.C. prosecutors as the investigation continues.

“Targeting persons responsible for break and enters and theft is important to crime reduction and community safety,” Vernon RCMP Sgt. David Evans. “This investigation has resulted in two offenders being charged and a significant amount of property being returned to the victims.”

Police say property crime is often a crime of opportunity and that the public should document valuable property by recording serial numbers and placing identifying marks on the items.

Police also offer information on break and enter plus theft safety tips, That information can be found here.