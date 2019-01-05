Man arrested after drugs, stolen property seized from Amherst business

A 36-year-old man is facing charges after drugs and stolen property were seized from a business in Amherst, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the search at the business on East Victoria Street was conducted on Thursday.

READ MORE: $49K worth of cigarettes stolen during break and enter at Lower Sackville business: police

Police say they seized a “significant” quantity of methamphetamine, methadone and stolen property during the search.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested.

He is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methadone, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of conditions.

READ MORE: Police arrest man who fled traffic stop, crashed vehicle in Halifax’s north end

The man has been released and is scheduled to appear in Amherst court on March 11.