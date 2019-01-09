Police say 21 calves stolen from property near Prelate, Sask., in ‘old-time crime’

Leader RCMP are calling the alleged theft of 21 calves from a property near Prelate, Sask., in November 2018 an “old-time crime.”

“It’s pretty unique, just because there’s not a lot of people having their cattle stolen around here. It’s a lot of cattle and would require some planning and resources,” said Const. Foster Brunanski.

“It’s a not a crime of opportunity.”

Brunanski said he believes the calves are worth about $1,500 apiece — a total of $31,500.

Each calf was tagged and branded with the letters “HE” on its right rib. Although branded, Brunanski said it wouldn’t be hard for whoever stole the calves to make money off them.

“I’ve seen it where someone brands over the original brand with a larger one that covers it up to the point where you can’t see it,” Brunanski said.

“[Or] if they don’t sell it as a whole cow, they can sell it as a butchered product.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Leader RCMP at 306-628-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.