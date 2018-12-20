Drugs, money seized, gang member arrested in Okanagan search warrant

Fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, stolen identity cards and money were seized, and a gang member was arrested, following a search warrant in the Okanagan on Wednesday.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the search warrant along the 500 block of Valley Road “uncovered a conduit of drugs being trafficked throughout the Okanagan Valley and directly to some of Kelowna’s most vulnerable persons associated to a support shelter in Kelowna.”

The support shelter was not named.

Also seized were a stun gun, passports, drug paraphernalia and more drugs, including oxycontin, methamphetamine, shatter and more than 1,000 various pills.

“The result of this investigation and drugs seized by the Kelowna Drug Unit will have a direct impact on the drug supply to not only the vulnerable persons and others in downtown Kelowna, but also throughout the Okanagan Valley,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jeff Carroll.

Police added the arrested man is a 32-year-old member of the Independent Soldiers gang, and that a 44-year-old male associate may be facing drug and weapon-related charges.