Police execute search warrant, recover drugs and property from Grimsby home
Hamilton Police say they recovered drugs and stolen property from a home in Grimsby, following an investigation.
READ MORE: Man dead after shooting on Hamilton’s west mountain: police
Police say they began investigating a suspect who was known to frequent the Hamilton area in relation to thefts and drug trafficking.
Officers executed a search warrant at a Grimsby home on Tuesday. Police say they seized stolen property, including a motorcycle, and crystal meth.
Gabe Sciarra, 37, was arrested and charged with numerous offences.
READ MORE: Man dead after shooting on Hamilton’s west mountain: police
Police are now trying to return the property to its rightful owners.
If you recognize any of the recovered property or have any information that you could assist police, contact Det. Sgt. Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Detective Brian Wren at 905-546-8925.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.