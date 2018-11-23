Police execute search warrant, recover drugs and property from Grimsby home

Hamilton Police say they recovered drugs and stolen property from a home in Grimsby, following an investigation.

Police say they began investigating a suspect who was known to frequent the Hamilton area in relation to thefts and drug trafficking.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Grimsby home on Tuesday. Police say they seized stolen property, including a motorcycle, and crystal meth.

Gabe Sciarra, 37, was arrested and charged with numerous offences.

Police are now trying to return the property to its rightful owners.

If you recognize any of the recovered property or have any information that you could assist police, contact Det. Sgt. Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Detective Brian Wren at 905-546-8925.

HPS is looking to return stolen property recovered. Gabe Sciarra 37 years from Grimsby charged poss'n stolen property X2, trafficking Meth & FTC Recognizance X2. #HamOnt https://t.co/9ohue27GvE pic.twitter.com/jeS8nvOUy4 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 23, 2018