London man charged after over $50K in drugs and cash seized following bust in southwest end

A London man is facing charges after police seized over $50,000 in cash and drugs during a search of a home in the southwest end.

The London Police Service Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on Gladman Avenue on Wednesday.

Officers say they seized 53 grams of crack cocaine (valued at $5,300), 51.5 grams of cocaine (valued at $5,150), 20 capsules of MDMA (valued at $400), digital scales, and approximately $45,000 in cash.

READ MORE: London man charged after $140K in cocaine seized in east-end drug bust

Investigators say a 21-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Thursday in relation to the charges.