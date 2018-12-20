Crime
December 20, 2018 12:00 pm

London man charged after over $50K in drugs and cash seized following bust in southwest end

By Reporter  Global News
London police seized over $50,000 in cash and drugs during a search of a home on Gladman Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

A London man is facing charges after police seized over $50,000 in cash and drugs during a search of a home in the southwest end.

The London Police Service Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on Gladman Avenue on Wednesday.

Officers say they seized 53 grams of crack cocaine (valued at $5,300), 51.5 grams of cocaine (valued at $5,150), 20 capsules of MDMA (valued at $400), digital scales, and approximately $45,000 in cash.

Investigators say a 21-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Thursday in relation to the charges.

