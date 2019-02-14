Alberta man gets 8 years behind bars for major drug bust

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said a Grande Prairie man has received an eight-year prison sentence for his role in one of the city’s largest drug busts.

ALERT said Khristopher Ali, 30, was convicted of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking in Grande Prairie on Tuesday.

“A prison sentence of this magnitude should serve as a strong deterrent to those involved in the drug trade, especially those who sell fentanyl,” said Insp. Sean Boser, with ALERT organized crime and gangs.

In Sept. 2017, Ali was arrested with 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, 573 grams of methamphetamine and 1,476 fentanyl pills, ALERT said. It was considered one of Grande Prairie’s largest drug busts. Ali and Robert Kinnon were both charged with three counts each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Ali was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of proceeds of crime.

At the time, ALERT said it was the largest seizure in the northern Alberta community since October 2014 when the team seized more than 1.8 kg of cocaine and more than 1,800 fentanyl pills.

In Jan. 2018, Ali was arrested by ALERT again during a traffic stop in Fairview, Alta., and found to be in possession of 370 g of cocaine.

Ali, Riley Salmond and Rebecca Zwick faced a total of 27 charges connected to drugs, stolen property and firearms.