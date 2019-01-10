Drug bust in Grande Prairie yields 4 kilos of meth, 2 kilos of coke, over 6000 opioid tablets: RCMP

Police officers seized thousands of opioid tablets and several kilograms worth of crystal meth and cocaine when they raided an apartment in Grande Prairie, Alta., earlier this week, the RCMP said on Thursday.

“Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant on an apartment on the west side of the city after receiving information from the public about a possible drug house,” police said in a news release. “RCMP searched the apartment and located approximately $600,000 worth of illegal drugs.

“Canadian currency and firearms were also located during the search.”

The RCMP said the bust, which was carried out on Tuesday, netted four kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 2.2 kilograms of cocaine, 200 grams of heroin, about 5500 oxycodone tablets and about 950 fentanyl tablets. They said officers also seized $93,880 in cash and two handguns.

Police did not say if anybody has been arrested in connection with the drug bust. An investigation is ongoing.

