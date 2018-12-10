LIVE BLOG: MPs to debate how Canada should approach fighting fentanyl, opioid crises

The House of Commons is set to hold a lengthy discussion Monday evening on how Canada should tackle its opioid crisis.

Members of parliament will debate a number of recommendations, including how to stop criminals from profiting from bringing illegal drugs like fentanyl into vulnerable communities, how to improve treatment services for drug users and how best to address the socio-economic conditions that push people towards drug use and related criminality.

The discussion, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday, comes in the wake of a series of Global News investigations that laid bare how an assortment of criminal groups, ranging from China-based gangs and Mexican cartels to small-time street dealers, are making a killing from the fentanyl trade.

Global News’ multi-part series, Fentanyl: Making a Killing, revealed that the scale of the fentanyl trade is so large that related money-laundering is suspected to have disrupted the Vancouver-area housing market.

While fentanyl traffickers and dealers gained astounding wealth, they have also left a trail of bodies behind — nearly a dozen Canadians died each day from opioid overdoses last year. Over 8,000 have lost their lives due to fentanyl use since 2016.

Behind those shocking statistics are tragic stories of individuals, families and communities plunged into crisis by the scourge of fentanyl.

Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis

The plight of opioid-ravaged communities such as Simcoe County in southern Ontario, highlighted in Global News’ reporting, is expected to take centre-stage in Monday night’s discussions.

Also likely to be discussed is the lack of specific plans to help children affected by the opioid crisis, data on which isn’t even collected by Statistics Canada.

The suspected kingpins of fentanyl in Canada

MPs will also be urged to look to success stories in jurisdictions such as Portugal and Miami, Fla., both of which have implemented radical policies — including allowing drug users access to outpatient programs in lieu of jail time — and discuss how Canada could follow their examples.

A range of recommendations tackling specific issues ranging from harm reduction, education and outreach to data collection, criminal penalties and federal-provincial-municipal cooperation are also expected to be discussed and debated.

— With files from Stewart Bell, Andrew Russell and Sam Cooper

