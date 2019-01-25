$80K worth of drugs, including 7.5 litres of GHB, seized in Grande Prairie: ALERT

Police officers in northern Alberta have seized an estimated $80,000 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, after a traffic stop in Grande Prairie earlier this week.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Grande Praire RCMP also arrested three people.

ALERT said in a Friday news release that officers stopped a vehicle in the Montrose neighbourhood and police found 782 grams of meth, 7.5 litres of GHB and 10 fentanyl pills, as well as stolen identification and score sheets, scales and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

“Collaboration is vital to keeping our community safe,” Insp. Sean Boser with ALERT said. “This investigation exemplifies our close working relationship with Grande Prairie RCMP and our shared commitment to getting harmful drugs off the street.”

Jacob Blid, a 34-year-old man, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime.

Angel Sears, a 21-year-old woman, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of recognizance.

Richard Spear, a 44-year-old man, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime, driving while prohibited and breach of recognizance.

The seizure was made by ALERT Grande Prairie’s organized crime and gang team on Jan. 22.