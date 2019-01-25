Crime
January 25, 2019 1:26 pm

$80K worth of drugs, including 7.5 litres of GHB, seized in Grande Prairie: ALERT

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Police in Grande Prairie seized around $80,000 worth of drugs earlier this week.

Supplied: ALERT
A A

Police officers in northern Alberta have seized an estimated $80,000 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, after a traffic stop in Grande Prairie earlier this week.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Grande Praire RCMP also arrested three people.

Story continues below

ALERT said in a Friday news release that officers stopped a vehicle in the Montrose neighbourhood and police found 782 grams of meth, 7.5 litres of GHB and 10 fentanyl pills, as well as stolen identification and score sheets, scales and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating altercation, suspicious death in Grande Prairie

“Collaboration is vital to keeping our community safe,” Insp. Sean Boser with ALERT said. “This investigation exemplifies our close working relationship with Grande Prairie RCMP and our shared commitment to getting harmful drugs off the street.”

Jacob Blid, a 34-year-old man, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime.

Angel Sears, a 21-year-old woman, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of recognizance.

READ MORE: Cash, $51K in cocaine seized by ALERT in Grande Prairie

Richard Spear, a 44-year-old man, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime, driving while prohibited and breach of recognizance.

The seizure was made by ALERT Grande Prairie’s organized crime and gang team on Jan. 22.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams
ALERT
Angel Sears
Fentanyl
Grande Prairie
Grande Prairie ALERT
Grande Prairie crime
Grande Prairie drugs
Grande Prairie RCMP
Jacob Blid
Meth
Richard Spear

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.