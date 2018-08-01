$62K worth of drugs seized in Grande Prairie bust

Four people were arrested and an estimated $62,000 worth of drugs was seized in Grande Prairie after an investigation by ALERT’s organized crime and gang team.

On July 26, after a three-week investigation, ALERT and Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant on a home in the Country Club West neighbourhood. Police said they found drugs, guns and materials used to prepare drugs.

The seizure included 512 grams of cocaine, 212 grams of cannabis resin, 53 grams of marijuana, as well as six firearms.

“This investigation was able to make a significant impact in a short period of time,” ALERT Acting Insp. John Wilson said. “Getting dangerous drugs and weapons like these off the streets of communities like Grande Prairie is at the top of our list of priorities.”

Gregory Beamish, Jennifer Beamish, Blandon Willier-Callio and Hunter Miles are all facing a list of charges.

The charges include possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of proceeds of crime.