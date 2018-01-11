ALERT
January 11, 2018 12:33 pm

Grande Prairie man out on bail re-arrested in drug bust

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Three people are facing charges after a drug bust in Grande Prairie, Alta. on Jan. 5.

Supplied: ALERT
A man previously arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Grande Prairie, Alta. has been arrested again after a drug bust in the northern Alberta city.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) organized crime and gang team in Grande Prairie made a seizure during a traffic stop on Jan. 5. Police also searched a home in Fairview, Alta.

READ MORE: 2 men charged after ‘major’ drug seizure in Grande Prairie

Over half a kilogram of cocaine was seized, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana edibles, psilocybin mushrooms, a number of unknown pills, two firearms, various replica firearms and weapons and $2,480 cash.

Three people were arrested.

Kristopher Ali, 29, who was previously arrested in what police believe to be the largest drug seizure in Grande Prairie’s history is charged along with two other people.

Ali, Riley Salmond, 24, and Rebecca Zwick, 22, face a total of 27 charges related to drugs, stolen property and firearms.

Jan 5 Grande Prairie cocaine bust 2

Jan 5 Grande Prairie cocaine bust 1

ALERT said Salmond and Zwick lived at the home searched in Fairview.

Fairview RCMP, Peace River RCMP and Grande Prairie RCMP were all part of the investigation.

