Cash, $51K in cocaine seized by ALERT in Grande Prairie

More than half a kilogram of cocaine, worth about $51,000, was seized in northwestern Alberta after a four-month-long investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

ALERT’s Grande Prairie organized crime and gang team, along with the RCMP, made the seizure on April 13, after a home in the city’s Mountview neighbourhood was searched and three people were arrested.

Investigators seized $20,960 in cash and 510 grams of cocaine. According to ALERT, cocaine is sold on the street for about $100 a gram.

Additional items suggesting drug trafficking were located, including packaging materials, scales and multiple cellphones.

“This is a significant amount of cocaine to take out of circulation in Grande Prairie,” ALERT Acting Insp. John Wilson said. “But we know there are more drugs out there on the streets, and we will continue to pursue drug dealers who pose a risk to the safety of the community.”

Three men were charged.

Ryan Lindgrin, 28, was charged with five counts of drug trafficking, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime. He remains in custody and will make his next court appearance on April 30. ALERT said Lindgrin also had an outstanding warrant from British Columbia for drug offences.

Brodie House, 30, was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime. He was released on bail.

Patrick Rabbitt, 32, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of proceeds of crime. He was released on bail.

ALERT said it began investigating in January after receiving information about suspected drug trafficking.

ALERT is a provincially funded agency that investigates serious and organized crime in Alberta, including child exploitation, drug trafficking, and gang violence. Members include Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP.