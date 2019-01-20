RCMP investigating altercation, suspicious death in Grande Prairie

RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Grande Prairie that happened early Sunday morning.

Police responded to an altercation near Resource Road and 100 Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. A man with serious injuries was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: RCMP partners with community watch groups to deter crime in rural Alberta

The investigation by the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is in its preliminary stages.

Police are not releasing any additional information and are asking any witnesses to call them at 780-830-5700, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.