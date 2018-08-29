2 teens charged after RCMP seize kilo of pot along with coke, heroin and $50K from northwest Alberta homes
After police discovered a variety of different drugs — including more than a kilogram of marijuana and 122 grams of cocaine — and $50,000 in cash at a pair of Grande Prairie, Alta. homes last week, two teens from the northwestern Alberta city are facing a dozen charges between them.
The drugs and money were seized on Friday, police said. The Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit, with help from other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant where the illegal drugs were found and arrested both men.
In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said the drug bust resulted in the seizure of the following items:
- a loaded handgun
- 122 grams of cocaine
- about one kilogram of marijuana
- 24 grams of heroin
- 62 tabs of LSD
- 28 tablets of OxyContin
- a “small amount” of fentanyl
- over $50,000
Zachery Edwards-Swanson, 18, has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm.
Blake Burrows, 19, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.
Burrows and Edwards-Swanson made court appearances in Grande Prairie on Wednesday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.