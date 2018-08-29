2 teens charged after RCMP seize kilo of pot along with coke, heroin and $50K from northwest Alberta homes

After police discovered a variety of different drugs — including more than a kilogram of marijuana and 122 grams of cocaine — and $50,000 in cash at a pair of Grande Prairie, Alta. homes last week, two teens from the northwestern Alberta city are facing a dozen charges between them.

The drugs and money were seized on Friday, police said. The Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit, with help from other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant where the illegal drugs were found and arrested both men.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said the drug bust resulted in the seizure of the following items:

a loaded handgun

122 grams of cocaine

about one kilogram of marijuana

24 grams of heroin

62 tabs of LSD

28 tablets of OxyContin

a “small amount” of fentanyl

over $50,000

Zachery Edwards-Swanson, 18, has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm.

Blake Burrows, 19, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

Burrows and Edwards-Swanson made court appearances in Grande Prairie on Wednesday.