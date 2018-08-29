Crime
August 29, 2018 7:25 pm

2 teens charged after RCMP seize kilo of pot along with coke, heroin and $50K from northwest Alberta homes

By Online journalist  Global News

A loaded handgun was seized, along with a variety of different street drugs, when police executed search warrants at two homes in Grande Prairie, Alta. on Aug. 24, 2018.

Supplied by Grande Prairie RCMP
A A

After police discovered a variety of different drugs — including more than a kilogram of marijuana and 122 grams of cocaine — and $50,000 in cash at a pair of Grande Prairie, Alta. homes last week, two teens from the northwestern Alberta city are facing a dozen charges between them.

The drugs and money were seized on Friday, police said. The Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit, with help from other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant where the illegal drugs were found and arrested both men.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said the drug bust resulted in the seizure of the following items:

  • a loaded handgun
  • 122 grams of cocaine
  • about one kilogram of marijuana
  • 24 grams of heroin
  • 62 tabs of LSD
  • 28 tablets of OxyContin
  • a “small amount” of fentanyl
  • over $50,000

Zachery Edwards-Swanson, 18, has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm.

Blake Burrows, 19, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

Burrows and Edwards-Swanson made court appearances in Grande Prairie on Wednesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Blake Burrows
Crime
Drug Bust
Drugs
Fentanyl
Grande Prairie
Grande Prairie RCMP
Marijuana
Zachery Edwards-Swanson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News