Investigators dismantle Alberta cocaine distribution network linked to ‘outlaw bikers’

Several police agencies worked together on a year-long investigation to break down “an extensive cocaine distribution network” that impacted a number of Alberta communities.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Agency (ALERT), the drug trafficking case was “linked to a member of the Hells Angels and support club members.”

Both ALERT and RCMP worked on the so-called Project Entry, which involved Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Cold Lake, Whitecourt and Grande Prairie.

