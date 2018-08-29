Investigators dismantle Alberta cocaine distribution network linked to ‘outlaw bikers’
Several police agencies worked together on a year-long investigation to break down “an extensive cocaine distribution network” that impacted a number of Alberta communities.
According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Agency (ALERT), the drug trafficking case was “linked to a member of the Hells Angels and support club members.”
Both ALERT and RCMP worked on the so-called Project Entry, which involved Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Cold Lake, Whitecourt and Grande Prairie.
More details will be provided by police at a news conference on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Global News plans to livestream the event here.
— More to come…
