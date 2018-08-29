Crime
August 29, 2018 5:23 pm

Investigators dismantle Alberta cocaine distribution network linked to ‘outlaw bikers’

By Web Producer  Global News

File: A cocaine seizure worth over $400,000 in Edmonton.

Edmonton Police Service, Credit
A A

Several police agencies worked together on a year-long investigation to break down “an extensive cocaine distribution network” that impacted a number of Alberta communities.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Agency (ALERT), the drug trafficking case was “linked to a member of the Hells Angels and support club members.”

Both ALERT and RCMP worked on the so-called Project Entry, which involved Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Cold Lake, Whitecourt and Grande Prairie.

More details will be provided by police at a news conference on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Global News plans to livestream the event here.

— More to come… 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta law enforcement response agency
Alberta RCMP
ALERT
Cocaine
cocaine distribution
Cold Lake
Drug Trafficking
Grande Prairie
Hells Angels
outlaw bikers
Project Entry
Spruce Grove
Whitecourt

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News