Edmonton police seize $336K in drugs after lengthy investigation

Four people have been charged after a lengthy investigation related to drug trafficking by Edmonton police.

The Edmonton Drug and Gang Section started the investigation in February.

On June 20, members of the drug and gang section executed search warrants at three locations in southeast and southwest Edmonton, which included three vehicles – two with hidden compartments, police said.

Police said they found three kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilogram of cocaine in one of the hidden compartments.

Police seized a total of $335,910 in drugs, which included 2,968 fentanyl pills that have a street value of $118,720.

The seizure also include 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of $75,750, 122 grams of cocaine base, worth $12,000 on the street, and 4.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, with a street value $87,000.

Police said $70,575 in cash was also seized during the search warrants, as well as three stolen firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Victor Tu, 30, Roseanne Rivera, 30, Minh Trung Tran, 39, and Stacy Liew, 32, have been charged with dozens of offences related to the investigation.