Elderly man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police say an elderly man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.
Police said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. with reports of a pedestrian struck in the area of Elmcreek Road and Dundas Street West, near Mavis Road.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they located a 77-year-old man with serious injuries.
Peel paramedics transported him to a trauma centre in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police were seen investigating a red pickup truck with a damage to its hood in an LCBO parking lot in the area, where the collision is believed to have occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
