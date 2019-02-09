Traffic
February 9, 2019 4:17 pm
Updated: February 9, 2019 4:19 pm

Elderly man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Web Writer  Global News

Police investigate a red pickup truck with damage to its hood at the scene of a pedestrian struck in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say an elderly man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. with reports of a pedestrian struck in the area of Elmcreek Road and Dundas Street West, near Mavis Road.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck, officer injured after separate crashes in Scarborough

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located a 77-year-old man with serious injuries.

Peel paramedics transported him to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

READ MORE: Elderly man rescued from highrise apartment building fire in Burlington

Police were seen investigating a red pickup truck with a damage to its hood in an LCBO parking lot in the area, where the collision is believed to have occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

It is believed that the man was struck outside of this LCBO.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Global News
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car hits pedestrian Mississauga
Dundas Street
Dundas Street West
Dundas Street West traffic
Mavis and Dundas
mavis road
Mississauga
Mississauga car crash
Mississauga crash
Mississauga traffic
Pedestrian Struck
peel police
peel regional police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.