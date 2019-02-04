1 pedestrian struck, critically injured, 1 police officer injured after crash in Toronto east end
Toronto police say a male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck in Toronto’s east end and one officer was injured while on the scene when a police cruiser was t-boned by another car.
Officers responded to reports of a collision around 7:04 p.m. at the intersection of Warden Avenue and McNicoll Avenue, just north of Bridlewood Mall.
At the initial call, investigators said a male pedestrian had been struck and was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses say the pedestrian had been hit by three cars.
Officers said one vehicle remained on scene and that they are now looking for the other two vehicles involved. One vehicle has been described as a small, light-coloured car with significant damage to the front end. There are no details yet on the description of the third car.
As police units were on scene, a police cruiser with two officers in the car was t-boned by a female driver passing by.
One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries involving neck pain.
Investigators said the woman is in custody and that she was possibly impaired.
The investigation is ongoing.
