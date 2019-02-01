1 dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Scarborough

One person is dead and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Friday.

Toronto police said the collision happened around 3 a.m. at Meadowvale Road and Generation Boulevard.

Authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A male and a female were transported to a trauma centre, one with serious injuries while the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Update:

-Units are OS

– 2 persons on the roadway

– life threatening injuries

– third person to be extricated from veh, unkn injuries

– one car on its side, extensive damage to both vehicles@TPS42Div #GO198863^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 1, 2019