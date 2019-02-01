Crime
February 1, 2019 6:27 am

1 dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Scarborough

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Feb. 1, 2019.

One person is dead and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Friday.

Toronto police said the collision happened around 3 a.m. at Meadowvale Road and Generation Boulevard.

Authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A male and a female were transported to a trauma centre, one with serious injuries while the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

