Police say street racing may be a factor in fatal Scarborough crash

Toronto police say street racing may be a factor in a fatal crash that happened in Scarborough Saturday night.

Police said they received reports of a crash around 10:15 p.m. in the area of McCowan and Ellesmere roads.

Emergency services found a car which had crashed into a telephone pole in the area.

The car had significant damage and was wrapped around the pole.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses at the scene indicated that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

A second vehicle, that was in the area at the time but was not damaged, remained at the scene and the driver was co-operating with police.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam video to contact police.

Investigators said street racing may be a factor, among other potential causes.