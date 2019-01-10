Crime
January 10, 2019 7:37 am

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash at Eglinton and Bermondsey

Three people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash at Eglinton Ave. and Bermondsey Rd. in Toronto on Jan. 10, 2019.

Three people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in North York.

Emergency crews responded to call around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Eglinton Avenue East at Bermondsey Road.

Toronto paramedics said one person was transported to hospital with serious injuries and two others suffered minor injuries.

The collision involved two pick-up trucks and a transit bus.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

