Pedestrian injured in fail-to-remain crash in Scarborough

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough.

Toronto police responded to a call around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and located a woman in her 70’s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the pedestrian was attempting to make her way across a mid-street crossing island when she was struck by a vehicle.

Police said a black Honda CRV with possible damage to the front-end fled the area.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.