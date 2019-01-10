Pedestrian injured in fail-to-remain crash in Scarborough
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough.
Toronto police responded to a call around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road.
Emergency crews arrived on scene and located a woman in her 70’s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the pedestrian was attempting to make her way across a mid-street crossing island when she was struck by a vehicle.
Police said a black Honda CRV with possible damage to the front-end fled the area.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
