Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run, Toronto police say
Toronto police say a male pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West at around 4:30 a.m.
Police said the pedestrian, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, was hit by a vehicle.
He was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
Officers didn’t release a suspect description as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
