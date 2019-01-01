Crime
January 1, 2019 12:36 pm

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run, Toronto police say

The intersection of Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West was closed for several hours as investigators gathered evidence.

Toronto police say a male pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West at around 4:30 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Officers didn’t release a suspect description as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

