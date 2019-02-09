Elderly man rescued from highrise apartment building fire in Burlington
A man is in serious condition after being rescued from an apartment fire in Burlington on Saturday morning, firefighters say.
Heavy smoke was billowing from a second-storey unit when emergency crews arrived at the building on Lakeshore Road east of Appleby Line at about 9 a.m.
The elderly man was found by firefighters during a search of the apartment, a spokesperson for the Burlington Fire Department said.
He was moved to the balcony and transported by Halton paramedics to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Several residents were temporarily forced out of the building but have since been allowed back into their apartments.
A transit bus was called to keep evacuees warm during the fire.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.
