Elderly man rescued from highrise apartment building fire in Burlington

A man is in serious condition after being rescued from an apartment fire in Burlington on Saturday morning, firefighters say.

Heavy smoke was billowing from a second-storey unit when emergency crews arrived at the building on Lakeshore Road east of Appleby Line at about 9 a.m.

The elderly man was found by firefighters during a search of the apartment, a spokesperson for the Burlington Fire Department said.

He was moved to the balcony and transported by Halton paramedics to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Several residents were temporarily forced out of the building but have since been allowed back into their apartments.

A transit bus was called to keep evacuees warm during the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Victim rescued by @BurlingtonFire crews from an apartment fire on Lakeshore Rd east of Appleby Line. Heavy smoke was visible on arrival. Man now transported by @HaltonMedics207 with serious injuries. #BurlON pic.twitter.com/GFMNbSL30G — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) February 9, 2019

