Man suffers serious injuries following stabbing in North Kentville, one charged

A man from Weymouth, N.S., is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a man and assaulted to officers in North Kentville early Wednesday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the incident at a home on Charles Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Colton Leigh Thibault, 23, of Weymouth was arrested outside the home without incident. Police say he was brought to the New Minas RCMP detachment, where he allegedly assaulted two police officers.

As a result, Thibault has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

He appeared in Kentville provincial court Thursday morning and was released on conditions. He’s scheduled to return to court on March 21.

Police say Thibault and the victim are known to each other.