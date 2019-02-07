Alarm system thwarts break and enter in New Minas: RCMP

An alarm system halted a break and enter in New Minas, N.S., early Wednesday morning, but police are still trying to figure out who the suspect is.
Kings District RCMP say the break-in happened at a veterinary clinic on Commercial Street around 12:45 a.m.
Surveillance video shows a man wearing gloves and a dark-coloured hoodie, using a tool to pry the door open.
Police say the man entered the building, then ran from the scene and left the area in a vehicle.
“Police suspect the very loud audible alarm in the building caused him to reconsider his intentions,” an RCMP news release reads.
Nothing was stolen, but anyone with information on who the suspect may be is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
