RCMP looking for pair suspected of stealing $1K in lobster from boat in Lunenburg, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for two men suspected of stealing $1,000 worth of lobster from a boat in Lunenburg, N.S.

According to police, two suspects entered a boat that was along the dock at a business on Jan. 26 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

About 130 pounds of lobster was taken.

Security footage shows the suspects removing the lobsters together.

The two men are about five feet 10 inches tall. One suspect appears to be clean shaven and slender with short brown hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, light grey pants and knee-high boots.

The other suspect appears to have a medium to heavy build and was wearing a single piece navy blue coverall.

A dark blue or black two-door Jeep Wrangler was seen in the area at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lunenburg County RCMP at (902) 634-8674 or Crime Stoppers.