Police looking to identify suspect after shots fired in Cole Harbour
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting in Cole Harbour, N.S., Wednesday night.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to several reports of gunshots in the Circassion Drive area.
Police believe two vehicles were travelling at a high rate of speed on the street when the passenger in one of the vehicles allegedly fired a rifle at the other.
There were no injuries reported.
READ MORE: Suspects sought following drive-by shooting in Cole Harbour
One of the vehicles is described as a gold, beige or brown car with tinted windows. Police believe the passenger in that vehicle shot at a white or silver four-door car.
The passenger is described as a black man with a light complexion. A description of the driver was not provided.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.