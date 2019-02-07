Police looking to identify suspect after shots fired in Cole Harbour

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting in Cole Harbour, N.S., Wednesday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to several reports of gunshots in the Circassion Drive area.

Police believe two vehicles were travelling at a high rate of speed on the street when the passenger in one of the vehicles allegedly fired a rifle at the other.

There were no injuries reported.

READ MORE: Suspects sought following drive-by shooting in Cole Harbour

One of the vehicles is described as a gold, beige or brown car with tinted windows. Police believe the passenger in that vehicle shot at a white or silver four-door car.

The passenger is described as a black man with a light complexion. A description of the driver was not provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.