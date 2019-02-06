Suspects sought following drive-by shooting in Cole Harbour

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting they say happened in Cole Harbour, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Brian Cameron tells Global News that shooting on Circassion Drive was reported just before 4 p.m.

There were no victims, according to police, but they did find casings in the area.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man shot in stomach by 3 masked men in his house: RCMP

Sgt. Cameron says police will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.