February 6, 2019 4:36 pm

Suspects sought following drive-by shooting in Cole Harbour

There were no victims, according to police, but they did find casings in the area.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting they say happened in Cole Harbour, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Brian Cameron tells Global News that shooting on Circassion Drive was reported just before 4 p.m.

Sgt. Cameron says police will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

