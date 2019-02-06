Suspects sought following drive-by shooting in Cole Harbour
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting they say happened in Cole Harbour, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.
Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Brian Cameron tells Global News that shooting on Circassion Drive was reported just before 4 p.m.
There were no victims, according to police, but they did find casings in the area.
Sgt. Cameron says police will release more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
