N.S. man shot in stomach by 3 masked men in his house: RCMP

A Nova Scotia man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday after three masked men allegedly broke into his home and shot him.

RCMP say the 43-year-old man was shot at his home on Mary Etta Drive in Head of Chezzetcook, N.S. at around 3:45 p.m.

It’s reported the suspects came into his house and shot him in the stomach. Police say the man is expected to survive.

The victim told police he did not know the identity of the suspects, who fled on foot and may have left the area in a vehicle.

Police are continuing to canvass the area, but say they have not been able to locate the suspects.

Officers do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.