Nova Scotia man injured in accidental discharge of rifle at hunting camp

RCMP say a 71-year-old Nova Scotia man has sustained serious injuries in a hunting accident.
Police say the man was hit in both legs after another man picked up a rifle that accidentally discharged.
The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at a hunting camp on Highway 2 in Economy, N.S.
The Mounties say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
The investigation continues.
