Canada
November 6, 2018 5:33 pm

Nova Scotia man injured in accidental discharge of rifle at hunting camp

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP say a 71-year-old Nova Scotia man has sustained serious injuries in a hunting accident.

RCMP
A A

RCMP say a 71-year-old Nova Scotia man has sustained serious injuries in a hunting accident.

Police say the man was hit in both legs after another man picked up a rifle that accidentally discharged.

READ MORE: Ontario man faces charges after allegedly fleeing from N.S. RCMP checkpoint, swimming across river

The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at a hunting camp on Highway 2 in Economy, N.S.

The Mounties say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation continues.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Economy
Gun
Hunting
Hunting Accident
Nova Scotia
Rifle
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News