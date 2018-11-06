Ontario man faces charges after allegedly fleeing from N.S. RCMP checkpoint, swimming across river

An Ontario man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from an RCMP checkpoint in Bible Hill, N.S., at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say that while conducting a checkpoint on Main Street, RCMP members directed a man driving a truck without a licence to pull into an adjacent parking lot.

Instead, the driver, a 31-year-old man, fled from the checkpoint.

A short time later, officers located the truck abandoned in a nearby parking lot.

A K9 unit from Truro police was called to assist and the driver was eventually located hiding on the bank of Salmon River.

As police approached their suspect, he jumped into the river and began swimming to the other side.

Officers say that local fire departments, Colchester, East Hants and Pictou Ground Search and Rescue and Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry were contacted to assist.

The Mounties say that the man turned himself in on Monday and has been charged with obstruction and driving while his licence was revoked.