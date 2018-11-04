RCMP looking for Nova Scotia man that fled checkpoint, swam across river

Nova Scotia RCMP are searching for a man who fled from a checkpoint in Bible Hill, N.S., at 3 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2018.

Police say that while conducting a checkpoint on Main Street, RCMP members directed a man driving a truck without licence to pull into an adjacent parking lot.

Instead, the driver, a 31-year-old man, fled from the checkpoint.

A short time later, officers located the truck abandoned in a nearby parking lot.

A K-9 unit from the Truro police was called to assist and the driver was eventually located hiding on the bank of Salmon River.

As police approached their suspect, he jumped into the river and began swimming to the other side.

The Mounties later confirmed the man is safely out of the water and are continuing their search for him.