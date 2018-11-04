Woman, 50, charged in connection with Indian Brook stabbing: RCMP

RCMP say a Nova Scotia woman is facing charges in connection with a stabbing on Friday in Indian Brook, N.S.

At 12:15 p.m., police say, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Poplar Street.

A 53-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of wounds suffered in the stabbing.

A 50-year-old woman of Indian Brook was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

The Mounties say the pair were known to each other.

The 50-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Dec. 3.