Halifax woman’s fight to change Canada’s assisted-dying law continues after her death

“My last wish is that you, my fellow Canadians, that you will help people who have been assessed and approved [for medically-assisted dying] to live without fear of their rights being taken away.”

Those words were recorded just three days before Audrey Parker died on Nov. 1, 2018.

The Halifax woman died with medical assistance, more than two years after she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer.

The video was released Wednesday by Dying With Dignity Canada, as part of the charity’s national campaign to amend Canada’s assisted-dying law.

Parker, 57, had decided to turn to Canada’s assisted-dying law, but soon realized there was a catch: the law dictated that people approved for medically-assisted death had to be conscious and mentally sound at the moment they gave their final consent.

Fearing she would be denied her wish if she eventually became incapacitated, Parker said she was forced to die sooner than she wanted to.

“I’m grateful to live in Canada, a country where I can choose my death. But the law has forced me to play a cruel game of chicken. I would like nothing more than to make it to Christmas, but if I become incompetent along the way, I will lose out on my choice of a beautiful, peaceful and best of all, pain-free death,” she said in the video.

In a statement, Dying With Dignity Canada’s CEO says Parker’s story reveals the “cruel choices” faced by people who turn to assisted dying. Shanaaz Gokool says the late-stage consent rule leads some people to end their lives before they’re ready, while others refuse proper pain care at the end of life to ensure they’re alert enough to confirm their request of medically-assisted death.

“No one should ever have to choose between spending a few more days or weeks with their loved ones and their right to a peaceful, assisted death,” Gokool said.

“Without the ability to waive the late-stage consent requirement, vulnerable Canadians face a clear, grave threat to their rights. We call on the government to pass Audrey’s Amendment and correct this injustice without delay.”

In the days leading up to her death, Parker spoke openly to the media about her situation and to appeal for change. Her friend, Kimberley King, has taken on that fight and is working to ensure Parker’s amendment becomes reality.

“Audrey’s early departure from this world was courageous. She wanted her death to mean something — to help others. We miss Audrey dearly, but we are so proud of her powerful legacy that helped us all think a little differently about life and death,” she said in a statement.

There is also currently an e-petition on Dying With Dignity Canada’s website, which appeals to Justice Minister David Lametti to table the amendment.