Truck crashes into Irving station in Lower Sackville, 2 hospitalized

A truck crashed into the Circle K store at the Irving station on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Thursday.

Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, and that the truck hit the store from the Beaverbank Road side.

Police say two people have been taken to hospital as a result. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police say the crash was related to an incident on Highway 101 near Lower Sackville just a few minutes earlier, but won’t provide any further details.

Jason Mclellan was on the scene of the Highway 101 crash just minutes after it happened.

“I had come up on a multi-car accident,” said Mclellan. “When I approached, I [saw] a car in the centre median. I couldn’t make out what the car was because it was so smashed on the one side.

“So I see a guy running from the centre median, and crosses in front of me. I didn’t know what he had in his hand; it looked like shrapnel from the car or something like that.”

Mclellan says the object turned out to be a knife, which he used to steal another vehicle.

“There was an older man in a Dodge with the door already open, like he was going to get out to see what happened maybe, or maybe was in the accident, I’m not sure,” said Mclellan. “The man took his truck with the machete, the guy ordered him out of the truck, and then did a donut in the highway, and then sped off towards traffic towards Sackville.”

Police say they will provide further details as soon as they become available.

