Driver charged in Dartmouth pedestrian collision

A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a pedestrian was struck at a marked crosswalk in Dartmouth on Wednesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the incident at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Thistle Street and Victoria Road.

According to police, a pickup truck that was travelling in the northbound lanes of Victoria Road and was turning into Thistle Street had struck a 76-year-old woman who was crossing at the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failing to provide proof of valid insurance. She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Police are reminding drivers and pedestrians to stay safe on the roads. Their tips for pedestrians include making eye contact with drivers before crossing, not starting to cross when the hand signal is flashing and paying close attention while walking.

Meanwhile, police are reminding drivers that it’s against the law to have a cellphone in hand while driving, and to make sure there are no pedestrians crossing before turning left or right on a green light.