January 31, 2019 4:43 pm
Updated: January 31, 2019 4:45 pm

OPP release composite sketch of Marmora gas station robbery suspect

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Central Hastings OPP release this composite sketch of a suspect in a gas station robbery in Marmora.

OPP
Central Hastings OPP have released a composite sketch and new images of a suspect in a gas station robbery in the village of Marmora last month.

Police say on Jan. 14 at around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Pioneer gas station on Matthew Street, approximately 55 kilometres east of Peterborough.

OPP say a lone suspect entered the store demanding money.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, standing 5’5″ and about 30 to 40 years old. He has a thin build and was clean-shaven with light-coloured hair. He was wearing a toque inside out.

Surveillance photo of the robbery suspect.

Police also released images of a pickup truck that may have been involved with the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Hastings OPP Det. Const. A. Boyce at 613-473-4234 or the OPP Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

Suspect Description

