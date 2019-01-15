Central Hastings OPP seek gas station robbery suspect in Marmora

Central Hastings OPP are seeking a suspect after a gas bar in the village of Marmora was robbed on Monday night.

Police say around 8:20 p.m., a man entered the Pioneer Gas Station on Matthew Street in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, about 55 kilometres east of Peterborough.

The suspect demanded money from an employee and then fled the station on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his 30s to 40s, standing approximately five feet five inches, with a thin build. He was clean shaven with light-coloured hair. He was wearing a white coloured toque with a red band, black winter coat and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Hastings OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).