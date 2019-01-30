Park-and-ride changes at Century Park coming March 1

On the first day of March, the City of Edmonton will be returning land at the Century Park park-and-ride lot back to the developer and transferring 454 park-and-ride stalls in the process.

That means, after the change, the only paid reserved parking stalls at the park and ride will be operated by the developer.

People currently using stalls owned by the city will either have to make arrangements with the developer or use the free city-operated parking. Stalls currently reserved with the city will not automatically be transferred to the developer’s lot.

What wasn’t immediately clear was whether the stalls being returned to the developer would remain reserved stalls.

“That decision ultimately rests with the developer,” city spokesperson Rowan Anderson told Global News in an email. “The city is surrendering approximately 450 stalls back to the developer on March 1, but it’s up to them how they proceed from there.”

The city’s waiting list for a spot is no longer in effect.

“It will be up to the developer to decide if it will maintain a waiting list,” Anderson said.

This is the second time land has been returned to the developer, resulting in fewer spots at the park and ride. At the beginning of June 2018, the number of stalls dropped from 1,080 to 864.

The changes are coming as part of the overall development zoning plan to transition the Century Park land into what the city calls a “high-density, mixed-use, transit-oriented urban village.”